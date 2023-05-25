Bloomsburg holds nurse pinning ceremony
BLOOMSBURG — Commonwealth University — Bloomsburg’s School of Nursing held its annual pinning ceremony on Saturday, May 6, at the Haas Center for the Arts, Mitrani Hall.
In total, 139 nursing students from the Class of 2023 received their pins to celebrate their accomplishments as well as look forward to their future as professional nurses.
Local students to participate included:
• Molly Brown of Milton
• Caitlin Crouse of Mifflinburg
• Draven Doebler of Lewisburg
• Amanda Griffiths of Lewisburg
• Taylor Tobias of Coal Township
Sabo receives all-conference accoladesANNVILLE — Lebanon Valley College’s Alexander Sabo, of Lewisburg and member of the men’s track and field team, was named Middle Atlantic Conference Second Team in the 4x100 relay. after a standout spring season.
Sabo, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, is pursuing a bachelor of science and master of science in exercise science and sport performance at Lebanon Valley College.
Omicron Delta Kappa celebrates new membersWILLIAMSPORT — Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed 1,869 new initiates from 78 universities during April 2023.
Students initiated into the society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than five percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.
Local students inducted are:
• Hannah Seebold, of New Columbia, Lycoming College
• Kaitlyn Haefner, of Winfield, Lycoming College
Yoder named to dean’s listHARRISONBURG, Va. — Karina Yoder, of Milton, was named to the spring dean’s list at Eastern Mennonite University. Yoder is majoring in elementary education
To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher and complete a minimum of 30 credit hours.
Misericordia hosts commencementDALLAS — Several local students were among those to graduate recently from Misericordia University.
Local graduates, their majors and degress include:
• Haiden DeBerry, Milton, health care management, Bachelor of Science
• Lauren Hause, Elysburg, Master of Science in Nursing
• Shayla Heckman, Middleburg, diagnostic medical sonography, Bachelor of Science
• Julia Hornberger, Lewisburg, medical imaging, Bachelor of Science
• Brooke Lininger, Watsontown, medical imaging, Bachelor of Science
• Viola Ritter, Middleburg, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
University of Scranton holds commencementSCRANTON — Several local residents were among the more than 500 graduates who earned master’s and doctoral degrees at The University of Scranton.
Local graduates include:
• April D. Day, Watsontown, Master of Business Administration in general business administration.
• Candice L Henley, Milton, Master of Business Administration in general business administration.
• Reid A. Parrish, Montgomery, Bachelor of Science degree in accounting.
Wilkes University holds spring commencementWILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University awarded more than 650 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees at its 76th spring commencement ceremonies on May 20.
Local graduates include:
• Brent Artley, Milton, Doctor of Pharmacy.
• MacKenzie Bilger, Milton, Master of Science in Education.
• Michael Renard, of Mifflinburg, Master of Science in Education.
• Steven Kopera, of Winfield, Master of Science in Education.
Hecker named to dean’s honor listCEDARVILLE, Ohio —Heidi Hecker, a social work major from Lewisburg, was named to the spring dean’s honor List at Cedarville University.
This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Penn College announces award winnersWILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology has presented student achievement awards to its spring 2023 graduates.
Local recipients include:
• Christopher Joseph Dailey, Montgomery, nursing, major, Academic Excellence in Nursing Award.
• Kathy Loraine Hiller, Allenwood, nursing major, Spirit of Nursing Award.
• Andrea Lynne Dorman, Selinsgrove, nursing major, and Rebecca D. Golder, Hughesville, nursing major, Nursing Peer Recognition Award.
• Kaytlyn J. Reitenbach, Sunbury, dental hygiene major, Hu-Friedy Golden Scaler Award.
• Jacob Maynard Reitz, Lewisburg, electrical technology, major, Electrical Excellence Award.
• Lawrence E. Clayton Jr., Muncy, network administration and engineering technology major, Information Technology Faculty Award.
• Travis W. Fogleman, Muncy, Heavy Construction Equipment Faculty Award.
