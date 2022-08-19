In A.D. 14, Caesar Augustus, Rome’s first emperor, died at age 76 after a reign lasting four decades; he was succeeded by his stepson Tiberius.
In 1814, during the War of 1812, British forces landed at Benedict, Maryland, with the objective of capturing Washington D.C.
In 2010, the last American combat brigade exited Iraq, seven years and five months after the U.S.-led invasion began.
