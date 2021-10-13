Lepley, Engleman, Yaw and Wilk
LEWISBURG — The National Trial Lawyers has announced that David Wilk, partner in Lepley, Engelman, Yaw and Wilk LLC, has been selected for inclusion into its Top 100 Area of Practice Trial Lawyers in Pennsylvania.
Membership in this exclusive organization is by invitation only and is limited to the top 100 attorneys in each state or region who have demonstrated excellence and have achieved outstanding results in their careers in either civil plaintiff or criminal defense law.
The selection process for this honor is based on a multi-phase process which includes peer nominations combined with third party research.
Lepley, Engelman, Yaw and Wilk has offices in Williamsport, Lewisburg and Canton.
Evangelical Community Hospital
LEWISBURG — The Commission on Cancer (CoC), a program of the American College of Surgeons (ACS), has granted three-year reaccreditation to the cancer program at Evangelical Community Hospital.
To earn voluntary CoC accreditation, a cancer program must meet 34 CoC quality care standards, be evaluated every three years through a survey process, and maintain levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient-centered care.
Evangelical’s original accreditation of its cancer program from the CoC came in 2018. A most recent site-visit by the CoC affirmed the hospital and the Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health continue to maintain a high-standard for its cancer patients.
At Evangelical, patients who receive cancer care have access to clinical trials, genetic counseling, and patient-centered services including psycho-social support and a patient navigation process.
Daria Keyser, DO, general surgeon at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, chairs the Cancer Committee at the Hospital.
“All CoC accredited facilities, including Evangelical, maintain a cancer registry and contribute to the National Cancer Data Base (NCDB), a joint program of the CoC and American Cancer Society,” Keyser said. “This nationwide oncology outcomes collective is the largest clinical disease registry in the world. Data on all types of care are traced and analyzed through the NCDB and used to explore trends in cancer care.”
As part of the reaccreditation, Evangelical has access to the information derived from this greater database and can use the valuable insight to continue to enhance quality improvement efforts for treatment plans covering a wide range of cancers for its patients.
Bowen Agency
SUNBURY — Realtor Aimee Buehner was presented the Realtor Active in Politics Award by the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors. The award recognizes an individual’s political involvement to advance PAR’s legislative agenda.
Buehner, with the Bowen Agency in Sunbury, is active with local, state and national realtor associations. She has served on PAR’s Legislative Committee and Legislative Subcommittee and regularly visits with her legislators.
At her local association, the Central Susquehanna Valley Board of Realtors, Buehner served as the president. She has also served on the Realtors Political Action and the Legislative committees and was named CSVBR’s Realtor of the Year in 2015. She has been an avid supporter of RPAC since 2014. She has coordinated visits from congressmen and local representatives to her local association.
Nationally, she is a federal political coordinator with the National Association of Realtors and regularly attends NAR legislative meetings and participates in work groups and task forces.
Buehner has served as a National Convention Delegate, vice president of Sunbury’s Revitalization Inc., where she was also the chair of the Business and Economic Development Committee, vice chair of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, DeGenstein Library board member, Sunbury’s Historic Restoration Board member and Sunbury’s Redevelopment Authority, advocating for improvement of blighted properties.
Pennsylvania American Water
MECHANICSBURG — Pennsylvania American Water has awarded $50,000 in grants to 100 fire and rescue organizations across Pennsylvania.
Local award recipients include:
• Northumberland County: Milton Fire Department and Northumberland Hook and Ladder Company.
• Union County: William Cameron Engine Company.
