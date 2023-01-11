Kutztown announces dean’s list
KUTZTOWN — Kutztown University has announced its fall semester dean’s list.
To be named to the list, students must be registered for at least 12 credits and have a minimum grade point average of at least 3.60.
Local students named to the list include:
• Brooke Bartlow of Montgomery
• Elizabeth Jayne Crites of Milton
• Mya Makenzie Cromwell of Milton
• Emaleigh Greb of Mifflinburg
• Ashley T Groover of Watsontown
• Cara M. Kennedy of Milton
• Anne Elizabeth Metrocavage of Coal Township
• Jessa Nicole Paczkoski of Coal Township
• Nina R Willow of Milton
Gronlund named to president’s list
WINCHESTER, Va. — William Gronlund, of Lewisburg, is one of 477 students who made the president’s list at Shenandoah University for the fall semester.
To qualify for this recognition, students enrolled in baccalaureate degree programs must complete at least 12 semester hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.90 or higher.
IUP releases dean’s list
INDIANA — Indiana University of Pennsylvania has announced its fall semester dean’s list.
To be named to the list, students must achieve a 3.25 or higher grade point average.
Local students named to the list include:
• Alyssa K. Coleman, Milton, interior design major.
• Haley Ross, Turbotville, nursing major.
• Vincent Emergy, Watsontown, computer science/cyber security major.
• Jessica Vognetz, Watsontown, early childhood/special education major.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.