NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Denny Hamlin, 529; 2. Martin Truex, 454; 3. William Byron, 428; 4. Joey Logano, 406; 5. Ryan Blaney, 405; 6. Kyle Larson, 385; 7. Kevin Harvick, 385; 8. Chase Elliott, 382; 9. Brad Keselowski, 379; 10. Kyle Busch, 373; 11. Christopher Bell, 320; 12. Austin Dillon; 13. Chris Buescher, 287; 14. Alex Bowman, 281; 15. Michael McDowell, 278; 16. Tyler Reddick, 268.
Xfinity: 1. Austin Cindric, 388; 2. Daniel Hemric, 349; 3. Harrison Burton, 321; 4. AJ Allmendinger, 297; 5. Jeb Burton, 294; 6. Justin Haley, 293; 7. Justin Allgaier, 265; 8. Myatt Snider, 263; 9. Jeremy Clements, 253; 10. Brandon Jones, 233; 11. Noah Gragson, 218; 12. Michael Annett, 213.
Truck: 1. John Hunter Nemecheck, 368; 2. Ben Rhodes, 322; 3. Sheldon Creed, 286; 4. Austin Hill, 275; 5. Matt Crafton, 247; 6. Todd Gilliland, 236; 7. Stewart Friesen, 233; 8. Grant Enfinger, 233; 9. Zane Smith, 230; 10. Johnny Sauter, 200.
