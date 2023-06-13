On Thursday, June 1, while enjoying a walk with a friend in downtown Milton, my 20-pound dog Jax, was attacked by two dogs, one a pit bull and the other a boxer mix. Unbeknownst to us, these dogs were perched in wait, and after passing a garage on the right, they were on Jax immediately. Over, and over, and over, as Jax screamed, these dogs clamped his neck as they moved him about in the air like a rag doll. My effort to pull Jax from their clutches was futile, for as my blood mixed with his it created a situation much like trying to hold a greased and squirming animal. It was only after several minutes, when my friend found a box with pieces of metal in it, that the startling clanging as she hit them about the head, stopped this merciless attack. The worst part of this situation is that as I held my dog’s neck to prevent him from bleeding out, and fairly certain my dog was not going to make it, I learned these animals have jumped the fence before.
Thanks to concerned neighbors, one of whom was a nurse and rendered emergency care on scene, as well as the expert care of a team of veterinary surgeons, Jax survived. I pray the physical shock will erase this memory from his mind and he will once again be my smiling, happy Jax, a dog who knew no strangers. I will not be so lucky.
Please realize that if you own a dog, you are liable for his behavior. When bad dog behavior effects other animals and/or people, it is never the dog’s fault and State Dog Law in PA is no laughing matter. In this case, the owner may face up to $500 in fines per dog for not having control of his animals. As a responsible dog owner, you must ensure that your dog is leashed or chained at all times...no exceptions. You may think your dog is cute, though the pedestrian on the street may be less enchanted and, in fact, has the right to pursue charges simply because your animal was not controlled although no injuries occurred. Furthermore in this case, if these dogs are to be labeled “dangerous”, the owner will face the choice of multiple yearly charges for licensing fees, liability insurance, and surety bonds, not to mention the expense of having to build a proper fence with clearly visible warning signs that there are dangerous dogs on the property OR euthanize these animals. And understand PA State Dog Law is totally separate from any civil litigation in which a victim may choose to engage. Indeed, you may loose your dog and everything you own if you choose to engage in irresponsible dog ownership.
Please, please, please, choose responsible.
Valerie Forsha, Milton
