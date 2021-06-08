LEWISBURG — DIG Furniture Bank recently received a grant for $1,857 to develop marketing and volunteer training videos from the Pearls with a Passion Fund at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP).
DIG helps families living with low income avoid the high costs behind furnishing a home. Gently used furniture and household items that would otherwise be thrown away or sold for profit are redirected as donations to provide critical in-kind support for families, saving famlies thousands of dollars in unnecessary expense.
This capacity-building grant will support the newly formed nonprofit organization’s volunteer and outreach efforts. A general promotional video will inform viewers about the details that go behind providing these crucial home items to families in various circumstances. A secondary volunteer training video will provide important safety training for the growing network of DIG volunteers to follow while moving large, heavy furniture.
More information about the DIG Furniture Bank, including how to donate, volunteer, or support the agency is available from Emily Gorski, founder, at info@digfb.org or 570-658-9880. DIG is also on social media at www.facebook.com/digfurniturebank and www.instagram.com/digfurniturebank and at www.digfb.org.
