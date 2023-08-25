Racing on TV
Series: NASCAR Xfinity
Race: Wawa 250
Track: Daytona International Speedway (oval, 2.5 miles)
Schedule: Today, qualifying, 4 p.m., USA; race, 7:30 p.m., USA
--
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: Coke Zero Sugar 400
Track: Daytona International Speedway (oval, 2.5 miles)
Schedule: Today, qualifying, 5 p.m., USA; Saturday, race, 7 p.m., NBC
--
Series: Formula 1
Race: Dutch Grand Prix
Track: Circuit Zandvoort (road course, 1.5 miles)
Schedule: Sunday race, 9 a.m., ESPN
--
Series: NASCAR truck
Race: Clean Harbors 175
Track: Milwaukee Mile (oval, 1 mile)
Schedule: Sunday, qualifying, 11:30 a.m., FS2; race, 4 p.m., FS1
--
Series: ARCA
Race: Sprecher 150
Track: Milwaukee Mile (oval, 1 mile)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 1 p.m., FS1
--
Series: IMSA
Race: Michelin GT Challenge
Track: Virginia International Raceway (road course, 3.2 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 2 p.m., USA
--
Series: IndyCar
Race: Bommarito 500K
Track: Gateway International Raceway (oval, 1.2 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m., NBC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.