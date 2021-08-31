MIFFLINBURG

Score by quarters

Opponent    13 8 13 8 - 42

Mifflinburg  7 0 0 0 - 7

Team statistics

Mifflinburg Opponent

First downs 12  20

Rushing att-yds 23-49  27-216 

Passing yards 189 235 

Passing comp-att-int 12-24-3  15-21-3 

Fumbles-lost 5-2 2-1

Penalties-yards 6-35  2-7 

Individual statistics

RUSHING: Troy Dressler 10-24; Andrew Diehl 5-24; Carter Breed 6-3; Brian Reeder 1-0; Aaron Hackenburg 1-(-2).

PASSING: Dressler 12-24-3, 189 yards, TD.

RECEIVING: Diehl 4-88, TD; Cannon Griffith 3-37; Zach Wertman 3-26; Jacob Bingaman 1-36; Breed 1-2.

 

Mifflinburg Wildcats

Aug. 27 DANVILLE L 42-7

Sept. 3 CENTRAL COLUMBIA

Sept. 10 at Midd-West

Sept. 17 at Hughesville

Sept. 24 SHAMOKIN

Oct. 1 at Milton

Oct. 8 at Montoursville

Oct. 15 CENTRAL MOUNTAIN

Oct. 22 SHIKELLAMY

Oct. 29 at Lewisburg

 

Central Columbia Blue Jays

Aug. 27 MIDD-WEST W 21-7

Sept. 3 at Mifflinburg

Sept. 10 at Troy

Sept. 17 WARRIOR RUN

Sept. 24 at Danville

Oct. 1 LEWISBURG

Oct. 8 SOUTHERN COLUMBIA

Oct. 15 at Selinsgrove

Oct. 22 MONTOURSVILLE

Oct. 29 at Bloomsburg

 

