MIFFLINBURG
Score by quarters
Opponent 13 8 13 8 - 42
Mifflinburg 7 0 0 0 - 7
Team statistics
Mifflinburg Opponent
First downs 12 20
Rushing att-yds 23-49 27-216
Passing yards 189 235
Passing comp-att-int 12-24-3 15-21-3
Fumbles-lost 5-2 2-1
Penalties-yards 6-35 2-7
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Troy Dressler 10-24; Andrew Diehl 5-24; Carter Breed 6-3; Brian Reeder 1-0; Aaron Hackenburg 1-(-2).
PASSING: Dressler 12-24-3, 189 yards, TD.
RECEIVING: Diehl 4-88, TD; Cannon Griffith 3-37; Zach Wertman 3-26; Jacob Bingaman 1-36; Breed 1-2.
Mifflinburg Wildcats
Aug. 27 DANVILLE L 42-7
Sept. 3 CENTRAL COLUMBIA
Sept. 10 at Midd-West
Sept. 17 at Hughesville
Sept. 24 SHAMOKIN
Oct. 1 at Milton
Oct. 8 at Montoursville
Oct. 15 CENTRAL MOUNTAIN
Oct. 22 SHIKELLAMY
Oct. 29 at Lewisburg
Central Columbia Blue Jays
Aug. 27 MIDD-WEST W 21-7
Sept. 3 at Mifflinburg
Sept. 10 at Troy
Sept. 17 WARRIOR RUN
Sept. 24 at Danville
Oct. 1 LEWISBURG
Oct. 8 SOUTHERN COLUMBIA
Oct. 15 at Selinsgrove
Oct. 22 MONTOURSVILLE
Oct. 29 at Bloomsburg
