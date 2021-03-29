MoJo Active reaches 20 years in business
WATSONTOWN — MoJo Active, a central Pennsylvania marketing agency that provides digital marketing solutions to drive revenue for clients through e-commerce or lead generation efforts, recently marked 20 years in business.
The agency, which began with a staff of two, now employs 30 people in three states and serves clients nationally. In the last two decades, the company experienced exponential growth as it acquired new business-to-business and business-to-consumer clients in numerous industries and additional employees with diverse expertise.
Timm Moyer, MoJo Active co-founder, said resilience was critical for the company, which was born as the “dot com” bubble burst in 2001. The company grew through the Great Recession of 2007-09, and is currently thriving in spite of the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
As Moyer and co-founder Ric Jones have kept an eye on the future by planning an ownership transition over the past decade. Their plan took shape as Jared Frank and Jim Carpenter, MoJo Active employees since 2006, became minority owners of the business in 2015. Then, on January 1, 2020, the next chapter of MoJo Active began as ownership fully transitioned.
“Our prior success gives us confidence in our stability for the future,” said Frank, now vice president. “For two decades, our team has overcome some of the most intimidating challenges a company can face. But it’s our employees’ capabilities and dedication and the loyalty of our clients — some who have been with us for 20 years — that ensure we’re prepared for whatever comes in our third decade.”
“Jared and I have been deeply involved in all ownership decisions for the past six years,” MoJo Active President Jim Carpenter said. “We’ve successfully accomplished our goal of making a smooth transition in our first year. Now we’re leading an incredibly talented staff to take on new challenges and continue meeting our clients’ business needs.”
The company has earned multiple awards and partnership opportunities recognizing both creative and technical achievements. Most recently, MoJo Active received the Excellence in Delivery award from BigCommerce, the leading open e-commerce platform. The award recognized MoJo Active’s sustained record of launching e-commerce stores on time, within budget, and with high levels of customer satisfaction. MoJo Active became a BigCommerce Partner in 2017 and is currently one of only 25 BigCommerce Elite Partners in the world.
Century 21
MUNCY — Century 21 Real Estate LLC recently recognized local sales affiliates with the CENTURY 21 2020 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award.
Agents from Century 21 Colonial Real Estate, Muncy, who were recognized include: Cindy Moser, Devin O’Rourke, Patricia Smay and Sarah Boyer.
The annual award is based on results from the Century 21 Quality Service Survey (QSS) which is emailed to consumers immediately after the purchase or sale of a home. To earn the award, an agent must receive completed customer surveys for at least 50% of their transactions surveyed, with an average survey score of at least 95% or better for two consecutive years.
