POINT TOWNSHIP — A massive project more than 60 years in the making came to fruition in early July when the Northern Section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project (CSVT) opened to public traffic.
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) was joined by state Sens. John Gordner (R-27) and Gene Yaw (R-23), Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108), representatives from the Gov. Tom Wolf administration, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) officials and other federal, state, and local elected leaders, at a ribbon cutting to celebrate completed Northern Section of the CSVT, along with a groundbreaking to mark the beginning of work on the Southern Section.
Originally started following a study of the Route 15 corridor in 1959, work on the bypass has stopped and started multiple times over the course of the project. Work on the project began in earnest in the 1960s, before being halted in 1978. A 1994 study found that growing congestion in the area necessitated the restarting of the project, and an environmental impact study was approved in 2003. However, the project was put on hold again 2008 due to lack of funding. The project was officially reactivated in 2015 after the passage of Pennsylvania Act 89 in 2013, which provided the necessary funding for completion of the bypass. The federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, passed in 2021, also provides $6 million in funding for work on the highway’s Southern Section.
“We’re grateful that that bill passed, and grateful to the people of this region, who frankly deserve this investment, have waited a long time for this investment: an investment in their future, an investment in their children and their grandchildren’s future, and well beyond even their grandchildren,” said Casey. “This is a day to celebrate not just today, but this is a tomorrow event. This is a day to celebrate that future, the future of the Susquehanna Valley and all that went into it, so I’m honored to be part of this.”
The Northern Section of the CSVT connects Route 147 in Northumberland County to Route 15 in Union County, while the still-to-be-completed Southern Section will connect the Northern Section to the Routes 11/15 interchange in Snyder County, north of Selinsgrove. The four-lane highway will stretch a total of 13 miles when both sections are complete, with the total cost estimated at approximately $900 million. The remaining Southern Section is estimated to cost $360 million spread across three contracts, the first of which has was was awarded to Trumbull Corporation of Pittsburgh, which bid $115 million for the earthwork.
“It’s a huge milestone that we’re celebrating today,” said Larry Shifflet, PennDOT deputy secretary for planning. “It’s not often that you get to do a ribbon cutting and a groundbreaking on the same day, within feet of one another, but this project is so huge that that’s exactly what we’re here to do today.”
Gordner praised the legislative efforts of his colleagues Schlegel-Culver and Yaw, the Wolf administration, and others throughout all levels of government for their commitment to the completion of the more than half-a-century-long project.
“Today is a historic day, it is a memorable day, it is a legacy day,” said Gordner. “A project that’s 60 years in the making is now coming true.”
On June 25, a section of the highway and river bridge was opened to the public to walk or bike across, an event that drew more than 6,000 people. When fully completed in 2027, the bypass will serve to reduce congestion and traffic along the Route 15 corridor, ensure better highway safety, and improve economic growth throughout the region.
In addition to the numerous government officials, agencies, organizations and companies who were involved with the extensive planning, funding, and execution of the project, PennDOT District Exeuctive for Engineering District 3 Eric High also thanked local residents who have waited so long for the highway to be completed.
“I’d like to thank all the people of the CSVT project area, who have had patience and who have dealt with the uncertainties through the years as we work to develop and finalize this project,” said High. “The turnout of many of the area residents last Saturday (June 25)... was very gratifying, not only to us, but to them based on the comments we received. So thank you for working with us as we work through the process and deliver the project.”
