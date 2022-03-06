SELINSGROVE — The “Dream It, Be It: Career Support for Girls” program for high school girls will be held March 15.
For the past six years, the local chapter of Soroptomist International (SI) has been sponsoring the “Dream It Be It” conference, which came from SI’s vision that women and girls should have the resources and opportunities to reach their full potential and live their dreams.
Participants for the conference are identified through guidance counselors at both public and private high schools in the region.
“Dream It, Be It: Career Support for Girls” is a program designed to give high school girls the tools they need to achieve their educational and career goals. The conference aims to reach high school aged girls who lack the support or resources to achieve their goals, whether it be through poverty, unstable home lives, teen dating violence, or even teen motherhood. The day’s curriculum is designed to help girls identify their career dreams, match their personal values to potential careers, overcome obstacles such as negative self-talk, rebound from setbacks and manage stress.
Other local initiatives of SI include the Live Your Dream Award, which provides grants to women who are pursuing higher education or career development programs while serving as their household’s primary financial support.
