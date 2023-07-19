Wednesday, July 19
Little League baseball
Senior League East Regional
at Mansfield Stadium, Bangor, Maine
Warrior Run vs. Massachusetts, 4:30 p.m.
PA Section 3 Major Division Tournament
at Blaine W. Kunes Memorial Park, Beech Creek
Mifflinburg vs. TBA, TBA
Minor League baseball
Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.
Thursday, July 20
Little League baseball
Senior League East Regional
at Mansfield Stadium, Bangor, Maine
Warrior Run vs. TBA
Friday, July 21
Minor League baseball
Frederick at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.
Saturday, July 22
Minor League baseball
Frederick at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.
Sunday, July 23
Minor League baseball
Frederick at Williamsport, 4:05 p.m.
