Wednesday, April 12
• Strong Body, Strong Mind, 10:15 a.m., The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. Presented by Taryn Wilk. 570-768-3200. (R)
• Panel discussion on vascular disease, 6 p.m., Miller Conference Center, Evangelical Community Hospital Main entrance, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200 or www.evanhospital.com/calendar.
Thursday, April 13
• Grief Support Group, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. 570-523-1172. (R)
Friday, April 14
• Free diabetic eye exams, 1 to 4:40 p.m., John M. Wenner Building, 1705 Warren Ave., suite 303, Williamsport. 570-320-7850. (R)
• Sensory Family Night, 4 to 7 p.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., Suite 14, Lewisburg. https://bit.ly/3wEnKQq. (R)
Saturday, April 15
• Safe Sitters, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200. (R) ($)
• Autism Educational Event, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Liberty Arena, 315 Hepburn St., Williamsport. carys@upmc.org.
Sunday, April 16
• Special Olympics Pennsylvania 14th annual Paterno Family Beaver Stadium Run, 11 a.m., Beaver Stadium, University Park. www.SatdiumRun.org. ($)
Monday, April 17
• Free varicose and spider vein screening, 8 a.m. to noon, Heart and Vascular Center of Evangelical, Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200. (R)
• Hearing screening, 9 to 11 a.m., Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200. (R)
• Empty Arms support group, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg. For individuals who have lost a baby. 570-522-2378. (R)
Tuesday, April 18
• Moms and Babies Meetup, 11:30 a.m., Herr Memorial Library, Market Street, Mifflinburg.
Wednesday, April 19
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
