PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Three men were killed in a pair of shootings in Philadelphia, including a triple shooting and an alleged attempted carjacking, authorities said.
An unidentified man believed to be in his early 20s was shot in the chest shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday during an alleged robbery/carjacking in north Philadelphia, police said. He was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital just after 11 p.m. Saturday, police said.
Shortly after 1:30 a.m. Sunday, three men were shot and two were killed on a street in southwest Philadelphia, police said. A 33-year-old man shot in the chest and abdomen and a half-dozen times in the legs was pronounced dead minutes later at Presbyterian Hospital, police said.
A 25-year-old man hit in the chest in the same shooting was pronounced dead at the hospital a few minutes later, police said. A 30-year-old woman also hit in the chest walked into the hospital and was listed in stable condition.
Several other people were wounded, one critically, in other shootings around the city, police said.
