Tuesday, Sept. 27
Girls soccer
Southern Columbia at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Lewisburg at Shikellamy, 4:30 p.m.
Bloomsburg at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Loyalsock at Milton, 7 p.m.
Field hockey
Lewisburg at Bloomsburg, 5:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Danville, 7 p.m.
Cross country
Lewisburg, Hughesville, Shikellamy at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.
Girls tennis
Selinsgrove at Milton, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
Boys soccer
Lewisburg at Milton, 7 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Southern Columbia, 7 p.m.
Girls tennis
Lewisburg at Montoursville (DH), 4 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Loyalsock, 4 p.m.
Milton at Jersey Shore, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 29
Girls soccer
Milton at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.
South Williamsport at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Mount Carmel, 4:30 p.m.
Field hockey
Warrior Run at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Southern Columbia at Milton, 7 p.m.
Girls tennis
Lewisburg at Milton, 4 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Montgomery, 4 p.m.
Boys/girls golf
District 4 Championship (at Williamsport C.C.), TBA
Friday, Sept. 30
High school football
Lewisburg at Danville, 7 p.m.
Selinsgrove at Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.
Hughesville at Milton, 7 p.m.
Bloomsburg at Warrior Run, 7 p.m.
Boys/girls cross country
Lewisburg at Paul Short Invitational (at Lehigh Univ.), 3:15 p.m.
