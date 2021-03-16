HARRISBURG — Ratings of the state’s efforts in transportation safety, mobility, system preservation and accountability ate available for review in the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) 2021 Transportation Performance Report (TPR).
The report is available online at TalkPATransportation.com.
The TPR is a biennial report developed in a combined effort between the State Transportation Commission (STC), the State Transportation Advisory Committee (TAC), and PennDOT.
The release of the 2021 TPR signals the start of the STC’s and PennDOT’s 2023 12-year program update public comment period. PennDOT conducts a statewide 45-day Public Comment Period every two years to collect public comment on multimodal transportation needs, issues, and concerns.
The public feedback collected during the public comment period is used to inform the 12-year program and other state and regional transportation plans and programs, such as Pennsylvania’s Long Range Transportation Plan and the Freight Movement Plan.
The public comment period is open through Wednesday, April 14. During this time the public will be able to submit feedback by taking a Transportation Survey at https://survey.talkpatransportation.com/ or emailing comments to RA-PennDOTSTC@pa.gov.
