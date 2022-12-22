Friday, Dec. 23

Boys basketball

Selinsgrove at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Montoursville at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Men’s basketball

Bucknell at Rutgers, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Boys basketball

Meadowbrook Chr. at Bucktail, 6 p.m.

Girls basketball

South Williamsport at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Warrior Run vs. Sullivan County (at Booster Club Tournament), 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Boys basketball

South Williamsport at Milton, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Warrior Run vs. TBA (at Booster Club Tournament), TBA

Boys wrestling

Mifflinburg at Bob Rohm Tournament (at Bloomsburg U.), 10 a.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29

Girls basketball

Milton vs. Meadowbrook at Montgomery Christmas Tournament, 4

Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Lewisburg at Chambersburg Tournament, TBA

Milton and Warrior Run at Trojan Wars Tournament, TBA

Friday, Dec. 30

Boys basketball

Milton at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Milton vs. TBA at Montgomery Christmas Tournament, TBA

Boys wrestling

Lewisburg at Chambersburg Tournament, TBA

Milton and Warrior Run at Trojan Wars Tournament, TBA

Men’s basketball

Bucknell at Holy Cross, TBA

Women’s basketball

Holy Cross at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

