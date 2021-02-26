NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Denny Hamlin, 104; 2. Joey Logano, 92; 3. Kevin Harvick, 83; 4. Christopher Bell, 82; 5. Chase Elliott, 79; 6. Michael McDowell, 75; 7. Ryan Preece, 74; 8. Kurt Busch, 65; 9. Austin Dillon, 64; 10. Brad Keselowski, 64; 11. Cole Custer, 54; 12. Kyle Larson, 53; 13. Bubba Wallace, 52; 14. Martin Truex, 47; 15. Corey LaJoie, 38; 16. Ricky Stenhouse, 38.
Xfinity: 1. Austin Cindric, 105; 2. Harrison Burton, 81; 3. Daniel Hemric, 75; 4. Brandon Brown, 72; 5. Myatt Snider, 59; 6. Jeb Burton, 65; 7. Jeremy Clements, 54; 8. Ty Gibbs, 50; 9. Justin Haley, 50; 10. Brandon Jones, 48; 11. Kyle Weatherman, 46; 12. Joe Graf, 43.
Truck: 1. Ben Rhodes, 100; 2. John Hunter Nemecheck, 91; 3. Sheldon Creed, 87; 4. Chandler Smith, 70; 5. Matt Crafton, 63; 6. Carson Hocevar, 55; 7. Rafael Lessard, 54; 8. Cody Rohrbaugh, 50; 9. Johnny Sauter, 47; 10. Ryan Truex, 45.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.