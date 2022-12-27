Witmer awarded scholarship
BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg University Alumni Association has announced the recipients of the 2023 Alumni Legacy Scholarship.
Sean Witmer, a member of the Class of 2025 from Millmont was one of 12 recipients of the 2022 legacy scholarship. Witmer was sponsored by Sandra Witmer, Class of 1994, and will have $1041 applied to the balance of his spring 2023 tuition.
Misericordia announces dean’s list
DALLAS — Misericordia University has announced its fall dean’s list.
Students named to the list must have a 3.55 grade point average or higher
The following local students were among those named to the list:
• Sarah Burns, Winfield
• Chloe Hanselman, Mifflinburg
• Julia Hornberger, Lewisburg
• Brooke Lininger, Watsontown
• Alexandra Snyder, Muncy
• Kylie Vasbinder, Mifflinburg
Hamilton College dean’s list
HAMILTON, N.Y. — Hamilton College has announced its dean’s list.
To be named to the list, students must earn a 3.6 grade point average or higher.
Local students named to the list include:
• Sawyer Fisher, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, from Lewisburg
• Olivia Reish, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, from Lewisburg
• Nathan Miller, a graduate of Home School Clearing House, from Coal Township
Penn College awards announced
WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology has presented student achievement awards to fall graduates.
Local award recipients include:
• Academic Excellence in Nursing Award: Jamie Laraine Paugh, Danville.
• Spirit of Nursing Award: Haleigh Ellen Leighow, Watsontown.
• Shirley Novosel Memorial Award: Nikki M. Boyd, Milton.
Academic Excellence inductees announced
BLOOMSBURG — More than 90 student scholars were recently inducted into the Frederick Douglass Institute for Academic Excellence at Bloomsburg University, a Commonwealth University.
Under the inspiration of Frederick Douglass and other distinguished leaders of all racial and ethnic backgrounds, Bloomsburg’s FDIAE promotes academic excellence among students and enhances their understanding and appreciation of human diversity. The institute is part of PASSHE’s collaborative to enhance the academic life and enrich the campus climate of participating universities. It enables those universities to identify with a man whose life and work embody American democratic ideals and educational excellence.
Requirements to become a part of the FDI Student Scholar Program are to maintain a GPA greater than 3.0, participate in at least two FDIAE events each semester, contribute to an FDI legacy project, and promote social justice and DEI ideals.
Local students inducted include:
• Melannie Egan of Lewisburg
• Shaylyn Force of Milton
• Jessica Waycaster of Milton
