Actor Ron Ely is 85. Filmmaker and movie historian Kevin Brownlow is 85. Actor Stacy Keach is 82. Actor Charles Haid is 80. R&B singer Chubby Tavares (Tavares) is 79. Movie director Lasse Hallstrom is 77. Actor Jerry Mathers is 75. Actor Joanna Gleason is 73. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman is 71. Actor Dennis Haysbert is 69. Comedian Dana Carvey is 68. Actor Gary Grimes is 68. Pop musician Michael Steele is 68. Rock singer Tony Hadley (Spandau Ballet) is 63. Actor Liam Cunningham is 62. Actor Navid Negahban is 59. Singer Merril Bainbridge is 55. TV personality-producer Andy Cohen (“The Real Housewives” TV franchise) is 55. Rapper B-Real (Cypress Hill) is 53. Actor Paula Cale is 53. Actor Anthony Montgomery is 52. Actor-comedian Wayne Brady is 51. Actor Wentworth Miller is 51. Rock musician Tim Rice-Oxley (Keane) is 47. Actor Zachary Quinto is 46. Actor Dominic Cooper is 45. Actor Nikki Cox is 45. Actor Justin Long is 45. Actor Deon Richmond is 45. Actor Morena Baccarin is 44. R&B singer Irish Grinstead (702) is 43. Rock musician Fabrizio Moretti (The Strokes) is 43. Olympic gold medal soccer player Abby Wambach is 43. Singer-songwriter ZZ Ward is 37. Rapper/actor Awkwafina is 35. Actor Brittany Curran is 33. Actor Sterling Beaumon is 28.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- National Spelling Bee champ Dev Shah goes from 'despondent' to soaking up the moment
- Today in History: June 2, Timothy McVeigh convicted
- Today in history
- Celebrity birthdays
- NASCAR point standings
- Racing on TV
- Dewease makes history at Williams Grove; Yoder wins at Clinton County
- What to stream this weekend: Foo Fighters, 'The Idol,' LeBron James and 'American Gladiators' doc
Most Popular
Articles
- Suspect charged following police chase
- Law and order Saturday
- Susan M. Bickel
- Milton grads celebrate success
- Eugene A. Minium
- Lewisburg contracts new busing company
- Dominican restaurant to serve hope
- Mifflinburg scores D-4 Class 4A title
- 'The Sound of Music" coming to Lewisburg
- Milton wellness center opens to the public
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.