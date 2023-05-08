Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• Jonathan Larue Swales Sr., 41, of Watsontown, one-year probation, $500 fine plus costs for fleeing or attempting to elude police; concurrent sentence of 10 days to six months in county jail, 18-month driver’s license suspension, 17 days credit for time served, $500 fine plus costs for DUI; concurrent sentence of 10 days to six months in county jail, 12-month driver’s license suspension, 17 days credit for time served, $500 fine plus costs for a second count of DUI.
State Police at Milton DUI
MILTON — Charges of driving under the influence and prohibited acts have been filed against Alexander Flores-Taveras, 38, of Mahoning Street, Milton, as the result of an incident which occurred at 12:44 a.m. Aug. 21 along North Front Street, Milton.
Troopers reported finding a vehicle operated by Flores-Taveras parked on a curb. He allegedly exhibited signs of impairment, and was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of .139%.
Two-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 3:52 p.m. May 3 along Col. John Kelly Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2010 Ford F250 driven by Lyle Weeder, 79, of Lewisburg, attempted to cross over the lanes of travel and struck a 1998 Lincoln Navigator driven by John Edwards, 62, of Milton.
One-vehicle crash
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 7:27 p.m. May 6 along White Deer Pike, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 1994 Ford F150XLT driven by Anthony Gulli, 19, of Watsontown, went off the roadway and struck an embankment.
Resisting arrest
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Anthony Castello, 40, of Bellefonte, has been charged after troopers said he was found attempting to break into parked vehicles.
After Castello started rolling around on the roadway, troopers said he was taken into custody and charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and harassment.
The incident occurred at 5:40 p.m. May 4 at 300 Commerce Park, White Deer Township, Union County.
Assault
TURBOTVILLE — A 10-year-old Turbotville girl has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats and resisting arrest after troopers said she made threats against and physically assaulted a 44-year-old Milton woman.
The incident occurred at 8:35 p.m. May 6 in Turbotville.
Flight to avoid apprehension
DANVILLE — Devon Bartholomew, 27, of Danville, has been charged with flight to avoid apprehension after troopers said he jumped out of a second-story window and fled on foot as troopers attempted to serve a warrant.
The incident occurred at 3:30 p.m. May 3 at Foleys Court, Danville.
Theft by deception
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Four employees of the Fence Drive In reported being scammed out of $1,999.80.
Troopers said someone called the businesses and demanded money in order to avoid being arrested. The victim gathered money from co-workers and followed detailed instructions to purchase moneypaks, which gave the suspect digital access to the money which had been collected.
The incident occurred at 6:47 p.m. May 2 at 1605 Route 405, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. The victims were ages 16, 17, 19, 21 and 41.
Theft by deception
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Jane Mitchell, 71, of Lewisburg, reported being scammed out of $400 worth of gift cards.
The incident occurred at 1:50 p.m. April 23 at 55 Tressler Blvd., Buffalo Township, Union County.
Theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Rosemary Fallon, 73, of Kelly Township, reported the theft of a cell phone from her 2012 Ford Focus.
The incident was reported at 5:13 p.m. April 15 at 133 JPM Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
Theft
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Sean Dunkle, 72, of Mifflinburg, and Dawn Young, 51, of Mifflinburg, reported the theft of $3,013 after someone gained access to their bank accounts and withdrew money through Cash App.
The incident was reported at 5:22 p.m. May 3 at 2820 Pleasant Grove Road, Lewis Township, Union County.
Failure to provide registration information
WATSONTOWN — Luke Zelinsky, 58, of Baylor Road, Watsontown, was charged with failure to provide accurate registration information.
The charges were filed as the result of an incident troopers reported at noon April 8 at 214 Baylor Road, Watsontown.
Zelinsky, a Megan’s Law offender, allegedly failed to properly report a change of employment within three business days, as required by law.
Bad checks
MILTON — U-Stor-It of Watsontown reported receiving a bad check, for $63.60.
The incident was reported Feb. 25 in Milton.
State Police at Selinsgrove Fleeing and eluding
UNION TOWNSHIP — Two people have been charged after allegedly leading troopers on a chase through three counties.
Kyle Mattle, 28, of Hilton, N.Y., and Jasmine Kramer, 31, of Largo, Fla., were charged as the result of an incident which started at 4:12 p.m. March 4 at Main Street and Keller Road, Union Township, Snyder County.
After receiving reports that the duo was attempting to take a registration plate from a parked vehicle, troopers located the car in Union Township. The vehicle allegedly failed to stop, and led officers on a chase which extended into Juniata and Perry counties, before the vehicle was stopped using the pit maneuver. The two were taken into custody, and the 2017 Nissan Altima they were driving was allegedly found to have been stolen.
Union County Deed Transfers
• David W. Gutelius, Cindy L. Gutelius, to BRH at Oak Avenue L.L.C., property in Mifflinburg Borough, $53,560
• Ann E. Boughner, to Jennifer L. Boughner, property in Mifflinburg, $1
• Gladys I. Wetzel, Kenneth Wetzel, Judy A. Chappell to Kenneth L. Wetzel, Patricia A. Wetzel, property in West Buffalo Township, $1
• Thomas G. Harvey, Karen S. Harvey, to Duane L. Kling, Cathleen A. Kling, property in White Deer Township, $1
• Tim A. Scott, Donna D. Scott, Danielle M. Scott, Danielle M. Wilson, to Cody Yonkin, Julie Yonkin, property in White Deer Township, $144,000
• Christie L. Beattie, to Parker F. McNeil Revocable Trust, Christine B. Parker Revocable Trust, property in Lewisburg Borough, $642,500
• Steven B. Richard, Fay A. Richard, to Andrew J. Roth, Anne L. Roth, property in Mifflinburg Borough, $1
• Vladimir Petorak Jr., to Angelo M. Papalia, Maria Petorak, property in East Buffalo Township, $1
• Rodney B. Noll, Barbara A. Noll to Rodney B. Noll, property in White Deer Township, $1
Marriage Licenses
• Jesse D. Wise, 55, Lewisburg to Susan E. Earl, 51, Lewisburg
• Tina Marie Smethers, 30, Lewisburg to Kyle L. Timmins, 28, Lewisburg
• Amy K. Magyar, 40, New Columbia to Matthew W. Fox, 38, New Columbia
• Bailee A. Spicher, 28, Pikeville, NC.. to Thomas A. Porter, 29, Pikeville, N.C.
• Dale R. Follmer, 66, Lewisburg to Shelly A. Auman, 57, Lewisburg
Divorces
• Michael Steele — Kathryn S. Steele married 20 years
