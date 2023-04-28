NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Christopher Bell, 331; 2. Ross Chastain, 319; 3. Kevin Harvick, 311; 4. Kyle Larson, 295; 5. Kyle Busch, 290; 6. Tyler Reddick, 286; 7. Martin Truex, 281; 8. Ryan Blaney, 276; 9. Alex Bowman, 270; 10. Denny Hamlin, 270; 11. Joey Logano, 268; 12. Brad Keselowski, 267; 13. Ricky Stenhouse, 247; 14. William Byron, 245; 15. Chase Briscoe, 243; 16. Chris Buescher, 240.
Xfinity: 1. Austin Hill, 328; 2. John Hunter Nemecheck, 324; 3. Chandler Smith, 309; 4. Riley Herbst, 296; 5. Josh Berry, 292; 6. Justin Allgaier, 287; 7. Cole Custer, 279; 8. Sheldon Creed, 276; 9. Sammy Smith, 258; 10. Daniel Hemric, 255; 11. Parker Kligerman, 247; 12. Sam Mayer, 237.
Truck: 1. Ty Majeski, 301; 2. Zane Smith, 275; 3. Ben Rhodes, 252; 4. Corey Heim, 230; 5. Christian Eckes, 229; 6. Grant Enfinger, 211; 7. Matt Crafton, 209; 8. Tanner Gray, 201; 9. Matt DiBenedetto, 185; 10. Chase Purdy, 174.
