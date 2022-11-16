Wednesday, Nov. 16
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
• Blood pressure screening, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, Penns Creek.
• Gingerbread House decorating, 6 to 8 p.m., Forest and Field Demo Kitchen, 1072 Alliance Park Drive, Bloomsburg. https://bit.ly/bcm-kitchenhouse. (R) ($)
Thursday, Nov. 17
• Blood pressure, blood sugar, lipid point of care and bone density screening, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Buffalo Valley Produce Auction, 22 Violet Road, Mifflinburg.
• Tech the Halls, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, Mifflinburg. 570-966-0831. (R)
• Holiday scam prevention program, 6 p.m., Susquehanna Valley Mall Community, Selinsgrove. 570-286-5885. (R)
• “Rest Assured,” 7 p.m., Mifflinburg Area High School auditorium, Mifflinburg. ($)
Friday, Nov. 18
• Clothing giveaway, 8 a.m. to noon, Strawberry Ridge UCC, 850 Cardinal Road, Danville.
• “Rest Assured,” 7 p.m., Mifflinburg Area High School auditorium, Mifflinburg. ($)
Saturday, Nov. 19
• Washingtonville Fire Company breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m. Washingtonville Fire Company, Strawberry Ridge Road, Washingtonville. 570-437-2069 ($)
• Clothing giveaway, 8 a.m. to noon, Strawberry Ridge UCC, 850 Cardinal Road, Danville.
• Blood pressure, blood sugar, lipid point of care and bone density screening, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 404 Market St., Mifflinburg.
• Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Crossroads Nazarene Church, 71 Nazarene Lane, milton. 570-473-1724.
• Hunter’s Blessing, 10 a.m., White Deer Valley Baptist Church, 572 White Deer Baptist Church Road, Allenwood.
• This Day in History: The Gettysburg Address, 10 a.m. to noon, Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
• “Holidays on the Homefront,” 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pennsylvania Military Museum, 51 Boal Ave., Boalsburg.
• Haddock fish dinner, 3 to 7 p.m., Montour-DeLong Community Fairgrounds, Washingtonville. ($)
• “Rest Assured,” 7 p.m., Mifflinburg Area High School auditorium, Mifflinburg. ($)
Sunday, Nov. 20
• “Holidays on the Homefront,” 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pennsylvania Military Museum, 51 Boal Ave., Boalsburg.
• Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale fall concert, 3 p.m., St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
Monday, Nov. 21
• Lego Night, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, Miffilinburg. For students in grades six through 12. 570-966-0831. (R)
• Empty Arms Support Group, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg. For individuals following the loss of a baby. 570-522-2378. (R)
• Master Gardeners: Composting 101, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. 570-523-1172. (R)
• Women Voters of Northumberland County meeting, 7 p.m., Unitarian Church, 265 Point Township Drive, Northumberland.
Tuesday, Nov. 22
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Milton YMCA, Bound Avenue, Milton.
• Wii Sports Day for Tweens, 2 to 4 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. 570-523-1172. (R)
• Evening Thanksgiving Storytime, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. 570-523-1172. (R)
Wednesday, Nov. 23
• Owl Prowel, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Dale’s Ridge, Lewisburg. adventure@linnconservancy.org. (R)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.