Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Mostly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 83F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.