League-overall

Division I

Jersey Shore 3-0 6-0

Central Mountain 3-0 5-1

Selinsgrove 2-1 4-2

Milton 0-1 5-1

Shamokin 0-3 3-3

Shikellamy 0-3 1-5

Division II

Danville 4-0 5-1

Mifflinburg 2-1 3-3

Lewisburg 2-1 2-3

Montoursville 1-1 3-3

Central Columbia 1-3 2-4

Midd-West 0-4 0-6

Division III

Southern Columbia 3-0 5-1

Mount Carmel 2-1 4-2

Loyalsock 1-1 3-3

Hughesville 1-1 1-5

Warrior Run 0-1 0-5

Bloomsburg 0-3 1-5

Friday’s games

Hughesville at Bloomsburg

Southern Columbia at Central Columbia

Selinsgrove at Central Mountain

Danville at Mount Carmel

Jersey Shore at Milton (Danville)

Loyalsock at Lewisburg (Bucknell)

Midd-West at Juniata

Mifflinburg at Montoursville

Shamokin at Shikellamy

Warrior Run at Northwest

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.