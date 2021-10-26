The season
Milton Black Panthers (5-4, 0-3 HAC-1)
8-27 at Nativity BVM W 39-28
9-3 WARRIOR RUN (at Central Columbia) W 48-14
9-10 HOLY REDEEMER (at Danville) W 35-12
9-17 at Towanda W 42-8
9-24 at C. Mountain L 29-20
10-1 MIFFLINBURG (at Bloomsburg) W 15-14
10-8 JERSEY SHORE (at Danville) L 62-7
10-15 at Shamokin L 27-14
10-22 LEWISBURG (Williamsport) L 52-14
10-29 at Shikellamy
MILTON
Score by quarters
Opponent 66 74 46 50 — 246
Milton 52 82 51 49 — 184
TEAM STATISTICS
Milton Opponent
First Downs 91 92
Rushes-Yards 336-2,138 231-1,424
Passing Yards 581 1,096
Passing 38-66-3 86-62-5
Fumbles-Lost 15-8 13-7
INDIVIDUALS
RUSHING: Chris Doyle 114-947, 12TDs, Xzavier Minium 92-556 10TDs, Rearick 16-186 TD; Izayah Minium 2-18; Chris Aviles-Robles 19-41, Dominic Lytle 11-65; Ryder Willis 1-4; Mason Rowe 7-43; Ashton Canelo 49-217, 2TD; Team 2(-41); Nathan faubion 1-4; Dillan Ando 1-2.
PASSING: X. Minium 36–65-2, 586 yards, 3TDs; I. Minium 0-1-1
RECEIVING: Ashton Krall 1-16; Mason Rowe 1-14; Rearick 14-251, 2TD; Dylan Reiff 8-138. 2TDs; Gehrig Baker 1-9; Canelo 11-98; Doyle 2-23.
Shikellamy Braves (1-8, 0-4 HAC-I)
Aug. 27 C. MOUNTAIN L 12-0
Sept. 3 at Loyalsock L 42-13
Sept. 10 MOUNT CARMEL L 28-6
Sept. 17 EXECUTIVE ED ACAD W 28-14
Sept. 24 at Jersey Shore L 56-20
Oct. 1 at Selinsgrove L 40-0
Oct. 8 SHAMOKIN L 21-7
Oct. 15 at Lewisburg L 42-7
Oct. 22 at Mifflinburg L 43-14
Oct. 29 MILTON
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.