NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Joey Logano, 136; 2. Kyle Busch, 132; 3. Chase Elliott, 131; 4. Kyle Larson, 126; 5. Chase Briscoe, 126; 6. Aric Almirola, 122; 7. Ryan Blaney, 118; 8. Austin Cindric, 116; 9. Tyler Reddick, 114; 10. Kevin Harvick, 111; 11. Alex Bowman, 109; 12. Kurt Busch, 109; 13. Martin Truex, 109; 14. Ross Chastain, 101; 15. William Byron, 98; 16. Austin Dillon, 97.
Xfinity: 1. Noah Gragson, 203; 2. Ty Gibbs, 164; 3. Justin Allgaier, 161; 4. AJ Allmendinger, 160; 5. Josh Berry, 150; 6. Daniel Hemric, 135; 7. Brandon Jones, 121; 8. Ryan Sieg, 98; 9. Sam Mayer, 97; 10. Riley Herbst, 95; 11. Austin Hill, 94; 12. Trevor Bayne, 94.
Truck: 1. Chandler Smith, 87; 2. Tanner Gray, 82; 3. Ty Majeski, 72; 4. Ben Rhodes, 70; 5. Stewart Friesen, 65; 6. Matt DiBenedetto, 58; 7. Carson Hocevar, 58; 8. Austin Self, 57; 9. Matt Crafton, 55; 10. John Hunter Nemecheck, 55.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.