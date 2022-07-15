Happening on the job

Susquehanna Community Bank
WEST MILTON — Susquehanna Community Bank has announced the promotion of Karla Landis to vice president, administrative/shareholder and regulatory director, BSA officer.
Landis a graduate of the Pennsylvania College of Technology‘s Business Management Program and has also completed extensive training and education from the Pennsylvania Bankers Association‘s 2019 School of Banking. Her specialty area of work includes accounting, Bank Secrecy Act and Risk.
Landis was the Susquehanna Community Bank Employee of the Year in 2015.
She lives in New Columbia with her husband Keith and her daughters Kendall and Kellsie. She enjoys time outdoors hiking and swimming, and spending time with her family.
Evangelical Community Hospital
LEWISBURG — Marcia Cooney has been named director of Human Resources (HR) Operations at Evangelical Community Hospital.
In this role, Cooney is primarily responsible for the overall day-to-day administration of human resources operations specific to recruitment, employee relations, compensation, compliance, policy management, and general HR inquiries from candidates, managers, and employees.
Cooney is returning to Evangelical after working nine years at Bucknell University, first as a director of Recruitment and Compensation, then as director of HR Services, and finally in her most recent role as executive director of HR Services. Prior to that, Cooney provided 23 years of expertise to Evangelical and its employees, beginning in 1990, in a variety of roles, including a Training and Development coordinator, Continuous Quality Improvement coordinator, director of Managed Care, and finally as the director of Human Resources, a role she held for 11 years.
Cooney received her bachelor’s degree in sociology from Bucknell University, with a concentration in Business. She went on to become a certified senior professional in Human Resources (SPHR) and a Senior Certified Professional, Human Resources (SHRM-SCP). She is a 2003 graduate of Leadership Susquehanna Valley.
UPMC
WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC recently welcomed Jeffrey Carter, MD, trauma surgeon, to the Trauma Services team in Williamsport.
Carter received his medical degree and completed his general surgery residency with University of Buffalo School of Medicine, Buffalo, N.Y. He completed fellowship training in surgical critical care with Washington Hospital Center, Washington, D.C. and is board certified by the American Board of General Surgery. Most recently, Carter served as an acute care surgeon at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Va.
He joins Ronen Elefant, MD, and Karima Fitzgerald, MD, as part of the team of surgeons with Trauma Services at UPMC Williamsport.
SEDA-COG
LEWISBURG — SEDA-COG recently welcomed Anthony McKenney as a program assistant in the Community Development Program.
McKenney is a 2021 graduate of Bloomsburg University with a degree in history and a minor in political science. He is currently a member of the Catawissa Borough Council and a committee member of Columbia County Tax Collection.
During his time at Bloomsburg University, McKenney worked on the McGee Project. This project created a digital database of historical documents. McKenney also participated in the Migrant Education Program and student taught at Shamokin Area High School.
