Tuesday, Sept. 19
Boys soccer
Mifflinburg at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.
Lewisburg at Shamokin, 7 p.m.
Meadowbrook at Juniata Christian, 5:15 p.m.
Milton at Central Mountain, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer
Meadowbrook at Juniata Christian, 3:30 p.m.
Field hockey
Lewisburg at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Coed cross country
Mifflinburg at Shikellamy, 5 p.m.
Lewisburg at Williamsport, 4:15 p.m.
Milton/Warrior Run/ Central Columbia at Central Mtn., 4:30 p.m.
Coed golf
Milton at Shamokin (at Indian Valley), 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 20
Girls soccer
Mifflinburg at Bloomsburg, 4:30 p.m.
Lewisburg at Selinsgrove, 4:30 p.m.
Southern Columbia at Milton, 7 p.m.
Warrior Run at Mount Carmel, 4:30 p.m.
Field hockey
Central Columbia at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Midd-West, 7 p.m.
Girls volleyball
Lewisburg at South Williamsport, 5:30 p.m.
Girls tennis
Bloomsburg at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.
Shikellamy at Milton, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 21
Boys soccer
Shamokin at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Selinsgrove at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Milton at Williamsport, 7 p.m.
Warrior Run at Central Columbia, 7 p.m.
Field hockey
Lewisburg at Milton, 7 p.m.
Warrior Run at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Girls tennis
Mifflinburg at Montoursville, 4 p.m.
Lewisburg at Bloomsburg, 4 p.m.
Milton at Selinsgrove, 4 p.m.
Coed golf
Mifflinburg at Selinsgrove (at SVCC), 2 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 22
High school football
Jersey Shore at Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.
Lewisburg at Central Columbia, 7 p.m.
Holy Redeemer at Milton, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.