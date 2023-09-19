Tuesday, Sept. 19

Boys soccer

Mifflinburg at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.

Lewisburg at Shamokin, 7 p.m.

Meadowbrook at Juniata Christian, 5:15 p.m.

Milton at Central Mountain, 7 p.m.

Girls soccer

Meadowbrook at Juniata Christian, 3:30 p.m.

Field hockey

Lewisburg at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Coed cross country

Mifflinburg at Shikellamy, 5 p.m.

Lewisburg at Williamsport, 4:15 p.m.

Milton/Warrior Run/ Central Columbia at Central Mtn., 4:30 p.m.

Coed golf

Milton at Shamokin (at Indian Valley), 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Girls soccer

Mifflinburg at Bloomsburg, 4:30 p.m.

Lewisburg at Selinsgrove, 4:30 p.m.

Southern Columbia at Milton, 7 p.m.

Warrior Run at Mount Carmel, 4:30 p.m.

Field hockey

Central Columbia at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Midd-West, 7 p.m.

Girls volleyball

Lewisburg at South Williamsport, 5:30 p.m.

Girls tennis

Bloomsburg at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.

Shikellamy at Milton, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 21

Boys soccer

Shamokin at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Selinsgrove at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Milton at Williamsport, 7 p.m.

Warrior Run at Central Columbia, 7 p.m.

Field hockey

Lewisburg at Milton, 7 p.m.

Warrior Run at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Girls tennis

Mifflinburg at Montoursville, 4 p.m.

Lewisburg at Bloomsburg, 4 p.m.

Milton at Selinsgrove, 4 p.m.

Coed golf

Mifflinburg at Selinsgrove (at SVCC), 2 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 22

High school football

Jersey Shore at Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.

Lewisburg at Central Columbia, 7 p.m.

Holy Redeemer at Milton, 7 p.m.

