Monday, Sept. 11

Girls soccer

Milton at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Montoursville at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Benton at Meadowbrook Chr., 4:30 p.m.

Field hockey

Mifflinburg at Southern Columbia, 4:30 p.m.

Central Columbia at Warrior Run, 7 p.m.

Girls tennis

Mifflinburg at Hughesville, 4 p.m.

Lewisburg at Loyalsock, 4 p.m.

Central Mountain at Milton, 4 p.m.

Coed golf

Central Columbia at Mifflinburg (at Shade Mountain), 3:30 p.m.

Selinsgrove at Lewisburg (at Bucknell G.C.), 3:30 p.m.

Colgan at Milton (at Wynding Brook G.C.), 3:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Bloomsburg (at Frosty Valley C.C.), 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 12

Boys soccer

Montoursville at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Lewisburg at Shikellamy, 4:30 p.m.

Lourdes Regional at Meadowbrook, 4:30 p.m.

Milton at Shamokin, 7 p.m.

Bloomsburg at Warrior Run, 6 p.m.

Field hockey

Milton at Shikellamy, 4:30 p.m.

Coed cross country

Mifflinburg at Central Columbia, 5 p.m.

Lewisburg at Mount Carmel, 4:15 p.m.

Shikellamy/ Montoursville at Milton, 4:30 p.m.

Warrior Run/Jersey Shore/Loyalsock at Shamokin, 4:15 p.m.

Girls volleyball

Shamokin at Lewisburg, 5:30 p.m.

Girls tennis

Danville at Milton, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Girls soccer

Hughesville at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Lewisburg at Shamokin, 7 p.m.

Mount Carmel at Milton, 4:30 p.m.

Midd-West at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.

Field hockey

Mifflinburg at Midd-West, 4:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Bloomsburg, 7 p.m.

Girls tennis

Central Columbia at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.

Hughesville at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Williamsport at Milton, 4 p.m.

