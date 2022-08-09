Backpack distribution
MILTON — A backpack and school supply distribution will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at the Milton Lutheran Church, 100 Mahoning St., Milton.
The distribution is open to the community.
Open house
MILTON — The Milton Historical Society will hold an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at Cameron House, Route 405 south of Milton.
Exhibits will focus on school days through the decades.
