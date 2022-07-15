Racing on TV

Series: NASCAR Xfinity

Race: Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200

Track: New Hampshire Motor Speedway (oval, 1 mile)

Schedule: Today, qualifying, 5 p.m., USA; Saturday, race, 2:30 p.m., USA

--

Series: NASCAR Cup

Race: Ambetter 301

Track: New Hampshire Motor Speedway (oval, 1 mile)

Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, noon, USA; Sunday, race, 3 p.m., USA

--

Series: Formula E

Race: New York e-Prix

Track: Brooklyn Street Circuit (street course, 1.4 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, race, 1 p.m., CBS; Sunday, race, 1 p.m., CBS

--

Series: IMSA

Race: Northeast Grand Prix

Track: Lime Rock Park (road course, 1.5 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, race, 5 p.m., USA

--

Series: SRX

Track: I-55 Raceway (dirt track, 1/3 mile)

Schedule: Saturday, race, 8 p.m., CBS

