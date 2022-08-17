Wednesday, Aug. 17
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, Lewisburg.
Thursday, Aug. 18
• Get Ready for Medicare: The basics for people who are joining, 10 a.m. to noon, Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg.
• What You Need to Know About Prediabetes, 10:30 a.m., Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St., Selinsgrove.
• Kratzerville Fireman’s Carnival, 5 p.m., in the church grove, Route 204, Kratzerville. Serving chicken n’ waffles, entertainment by Pepper Street Band.
Friday, Aug. 19
• Herr Memorial Library mini-golf, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 500 Market St., Mifflinburg, 570-066-0831.
• Kratzerville Fireman’s Carnival, 5 p.m., in the church grove, Route 204, Kratzerville. Serving soup and sandwiches, entertainment by Ann Kerstetter Band.
Saturday, Aug. 20
• Turbotville Area Lions Club Augustfest, community yard sales 8 a.m.; food and craft vendors on the carnival grounds, GC&CO playing from 5 to 8 p.m.
• Buffalo Valley/Lewisburg Kiwanis electronic recycling, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at East Buffalo Township Recycling Center, Fairground Road, Lewisburg. Fundraiser for club services. (D)
• Volunteer work day, 9 a.m. to noon, R.B. Winter State Park, 17215 Buffalo Road, Mifflinburg.
• Herr Memorial Library mini-golf, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 500 Market St., Mifflinburg, 570-066-0831.
• Chicken barbecue, noon, Turbotville VFW, 4835 State Route 54. ($)
• Kratzerville Fireman’s Carnival, 5 p.m., in the church grove, Route 204, Kratzerville. Serving roast beef platter or soup and sandwiches, entertainment by Memory Lane.
• Susquehanna Valley CARTS cruise-in, 5 to 8 p.m., AJK Boulevard, Lewisburg.
• Billtown Brass concert, 7 p.m., Central Oak Heights, 75 Heritage Drive, West Milton. ‘The Brass are Back,’ directed by Rick Coulter.
