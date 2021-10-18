UPMC encouraging flu vaccinations
WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC is encouraging everyone to get a flu vaccination.
The health system said the 2020-2021 flu season was mild, with help of COVID-19 prevention efforts such as masking mandates, social distancing, increased hand hygiene, and school and work closures or remote working and learning arrangements. As these precautions have become more relaxed, predictive models for the 2021-2022 flu season are concerning.
According to the CDC, the low level of flu activity since the COVID-19 pandemic started could mean Americans have less flu immunity, ultimately leading to an earlier and more severe flu season.
At UPMC, flu vaccinations are available by appointment through the primary care provider offices. Patients can call to schedule their flu shot or arrange to get it while in the office during their next visit.
To learn more about flu vaccinations at UPMC or schedule your a shot, visit UPMC.com/Flu.
Hospital sets November screenings
LEWISBURG — Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital has announced its November screening schedule.
The following will be held:
• Skin Cancer Screen: 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, and 6:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. Appointments are required. Call 570-768-3200.
• Free Bone Density Screen: 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. For women who have not had a DXA scan in the past two years, a heel bone density test in the past year and who are over 65, post-menopausal or pre-menopausal with high risk factors. Appointments are required. Call 570-768-3200.
• Comprehensive Blood Screen: 6:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness. Appointments are required. Call 570-768-3200.
• Blood Pressure Screenings: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Nov. 2, at the Sunbury YMCA (includes a blood sugar screening); 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness (includes a blood sugar screening); 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Nov. 23, at the Milton YMCA (includes a blood sugar screening); 8:45 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, at the Mifflinburg YMCA; and by appointment by calling Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200.
Hospital sets support
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has announced its November support group schedule.
The following will be held:
• Bariatric: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. A Healthy Cooking Demonstration will be presented by Kimberly Criswell Call 570-768-3139 to register.
• Coping with the Holidays, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Evangelical Community Hospital Miller Conference Center. A panel discussion designed to help those who have lost a loved one cope during the holiday season. Call 570-522-2550 to register.
• Empty Arms: 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, at a location to be determined. For individuals following the loss of a baby. For more information or to register, call 570-522-2378.
Hospital sets classes
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has announced its schedule of November classes.
The following will be held:
• Prepared Childbirth Class, 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 3-24, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
• Prenatal Breastfeeding, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
• Newborn Care, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Nov. 22, and 29, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
• Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers Class, 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
• Heartsaver First Aid, CPR, and AED Skills Check Class, 8:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
• HeartCode BLS Skills Check Class, 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
• Heartsaver Adult/Child/Infant CPR Class, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
• Senior Strong, 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
To register for classes and pay fees, call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.