HARRISBURG — Data released Wednesday by the Department of Health showed confirmed, new cases of COVID-19 rose by 98 over six-area counties.
Confirmed, new cases rose by 23 in both Lycoming and Columbia counties, 21 in Northumberland County, 20 in Union County, seven in Snyder County and four in Montour County. Two new deaths were reported in Lycoming County and one in Columbia County.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 7,599 cases (338 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 9,092 cases (268 deaths)
• Union County, 4,239 cases (86 deaths)
• Columbia County, 4,635 cases (130 deaths)
• Snyder County, 2,634 cases (86 deaths)
• Montour County, 1,736 cases (60 deaths)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.