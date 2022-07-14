Lewisburg slates Music in the Park
LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Arts Council will hold Music in the Park at 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 10, in Hufnagle Park, Lewisburg.
Performers are slated to include Central Penn Wind Band, Blue River Soul featuring Karen Meeks, Van Wagner and the Chillisquaque Brass Band, Jerusalem, Lawson and Disorder, and the Taylor Fleming Trio.
For more information, visit LewisburgArtsCouncil.com.
Sheryl Crow to perform at Spyglass Ridge Winery
SUNBURY — Sheryl Crow will perform Saturday, July 16, at Spyglass Ridge Winery, 105 Carroll Road, Sunbury. Gates open at 5 p.m. The outdoor concert will be held rain or shine.
The concert is open to all ages, however attendees must be 21 or older and have a valid photo ID to enter wine and beer tents.
Crow is a nine-time Grammy Award recipient. Her first nine studio albums have sold 35 million copies worldwide. Seven of were charted in the top 10, and five were certified for Multi-Platinum sales. In addition to such No. 1 hits as “All I Wanna Do,” “Soak Up the Sun” and “The First Cut Is the Deepest,” Crow has lofted 40 singles into the Billboard Hot 100, Adult Top 40, Adult Contemporary, Mainstream Top 40 and Hot Country Songs charts.
To purchase tickets, visit https://www.spyglassridgewinery.com/concerts.
CarMania July 24
HERSHEY — The Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) will hold CarMania from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 24, at its headquarters, 800 W. Hersheypark Drive, Hershey.
CarMania will feature a cars and coffee car show with free coffee and donuts, food trucks, seminars, pinewood derby challenges, a pinstriping demo, racing simulators and special car awards.
Attendees will also be able to tour the new AACA building.
This is an open car show meaning all makes, models and years are welcome.
There will also be a meet and greet with celebrity guest Wayne Carini, of Chasing Classic Cars on Discovery’s Velocity HD Channel.
The AACA is the world’s largest and oldest antique car club, with more than 55,000 members, and more than 350 local and regional chapters across the United States.
For more details about the event, visit AACA.org/CarMania.
