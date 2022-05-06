NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Chase Elliott, 418; 2. Ryan Blaney, 368; 3. William Byron, 353; 4. Kyle Busch, 353; 5. Alex Bowman, 349; 6. Ross Chastain, 338; 7. Martin Truex, 336; 8. Kyle Larson, 335; 9. Joey Logano, 316; 10. Christopher Bell, 284; 11. Aric Almirola, 283; 12. Kevin Harvick, 280; 13. Chase Briscoe, 270; 14. Erik Jones, 262; 15. Austin Dillon, 259; 16. Tyler Reddick, 249.
Xfinity: 1. AJ Allmendinger, 427; 2. Ty Gibbs, 384; 3. Noah Gragson, 384; 4. Josh Berry, 339; 5. Brandon Jones, 217; 6. Justin Allgaier, 217; 7. Sam Mayer, 297; 8. Ryan Sieg, 287; 9. Riley Herbst, 277; 10. Austin Hill, 274; 11. Landon Cassill, 265; 12. Daniel Hemric, 259.
Truck: 1. Ben Rhodes, 265; 2. Chandler Smith, 227; 3. Stewart Friesen, 214; 4. Zane Smith, 211; 5. John Hunter Nemecheck, 203; 6. Christian Eckes, 193; 7. Ty Majeski, 187; 8. Tanner Gray, 180; 9. Carson Hocevar, 170; 10. Matt Crafton, 163.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.