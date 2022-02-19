MILTON — US Rep. Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) is touting a Republican plan previously unveiled by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) which promises to push forward an America-first agenda.
Pillars of the plan, dubbed "Commitment to America," focus on the economy, freedoms, education and health care, Keller said.
Additional details will be forthcoming, the congressman promised. Republican and House leader websites provide additional details on the plan. Keller and other Republican House members, are drawing inspiration for the America-first plan through interactions in their respective districts. Keller said additional information will be made public prior to the November mid-terms.
"You'll actually see legislation," Keller said. "One of the things is the parents bill of rights, making sure parents know what their kids are being taught."
"It's going to deal with restoring faith in America's institutions, it's going to be rebuilding the economy and it's going to be about renewing the American dream. Those are the tenets. It's going to go through American liberties and freedoms, it's going to be education, energy, health care, taking care of our veterans."
Energy remains a focus for Keller, who praised the commonwealth's production of natural gas and was critical of the Biden administration's take on energy — foreign and domestic.
"Energy is so important to everything we do and we're seeing that as part of the problem with inflation," said Keller. "On any given day, the borders of Pa. 12 produce up to 10% of the nation's dry natural gas. That should be something we're welcoming and developing because we have reduced emissions in the United States. We can continue to build on that."
Broadband access for rural Pennsylvanians is something Keller said he remains committed to, but did not want to hint at timelines or methods by which expansion into rural areas is achieved, other than to say partnerships between government and private industry will be key.
"Internet is sort of like the highway system back in the '50s because it's about commerce, it's about education, it's about medicine and those are things for which government is responsible," said Keller. "Being able to have that system build out is going to take a lot of partners, doing everything we can to make sure that resources are available and how we measure it... We need to make sure we clearly lay out the vision and what needs to be done to meet that, make sure it's available not just to defined people. We need to make sure we're effective in how it's deployed."
Seeing such large-scale projects advance on Capitol Hill can be made easier, Keller said. The congressman was critical of omnibus bills, which package a number of pieces of legislation which may or may not be priorities for certain lawmakers.
"I think the first step in improvement is knowing where you are now. Now it's putting a plan together and this is one that we can all agree on. We need people that aren't going to tie this onto a bunch of different things. We need regular order (in Congress)."
The Republican also criticized the mountain of national debt, now having surpassed $30 trillion.
"If we're not in good financial shape we're not helping anybody," he said. "We're not helping veterans, we're not helping kids get a good education, we're not helping someone with housing."
On the divisiveness in Congress, Keller said leadership begins at the top. He said he was not fond of name-calling and antics aimed at garnering social media popularity over policy wins. He also called out those who continue to be critical of America, and its history.
"I think the environment we see is quite often people that are more concerned with a social media like," said Keller. "I've talked about it often, social media is a great tool if you use it as a tool. But it's like anything else, it can be used as a tool or a weapon. I don't make things personal, because once you do that it's hard to work together.
"It should start with people who are leaders. I'm the eternal optimist. I don't speak about how other people behave. As far as leadership that's how I behave. I don't call people names. I think the thing we need to do is we need to have conversations with people and focus on the issues and not on people's personalities. Not trying to have a political narrative whenever you have a committee hearing would be nice."
Keller touted his work to eliminate vaccine mandates for employers. It's not about the vaccine, he said, rather it's about government telling people what to do. He also vowed to continue pushing policies which "will lift America up."
"We need leaders that aren't going to talk about America like it's a bad place," he said. "We need to start talking about what makes us Americans, rather than who our ancestors were. Let's talk about what we have in common."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.