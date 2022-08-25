WILLIAMSPORT — The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) has announced an opportunity to involve residents in philanthropy and community causes. FCFP is creating an innovation grant challenge, “Spark Tank,” designed to build and strengthen communities.
FCFP is looking for individuals with ideas on advancing or promoting racial equity in Lycoming County. FCFP will invest up to $25,000 for a winning idea. Grants will be facilitated through a local 501c3 nonprofit organization to assist with implementation of the program.
Those interested in submitting an idea through FCFP’s “Spark Tank” will be required to fill out an application outlining the project, the steps on how it will be offered to the community, how a grant up to $25,000 will be spent, and how the project will make lasting change.
Applications will be accepted through Friday, Sept. 30.
The application is available of FCFP’s website www.fcfpartnership.org. For more information, contact the Director of Grantmaking Betty Gilmour, at 570-321-1500.
