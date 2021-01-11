First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania
BERWICK — The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) recently appointed Jonathan A. Nichols as chief financial officer. The vacancy was created by the retirement of Jack Willoughby, who served in the role for more than a decade.
Nichols joins FCFP after spending 14 years in the public accounting and advisory industry. A certified public accountant, he most recently served as senior manager for the Risk Advisory Team at Baker Tilly US LLP in Williamsport. He has worked in a variety of sectors providing tax, financial reporting, internal audit, consulting, and other advisory services.
A graduate of Penn State University, much of his career has been focused in the not-for-profit and higher education industries, where he gained experience with endowment reporting, investment valuation and contribution accounting.
As CFO, Nichols will have oversight of the financial, accounting and investment activities of the foundation. In addition, he will be responsible for human resource management, benefits administration and risk management. Nichols will work with the foundation’s auditing firm and outsourced chief investment officer safeguarding FCFP’s $115 million in assets.
PennDOT
MONTOURSVILLE — Shelly Bower, administrative assistant, has been named the PennDOT district office Employee of the Month for January.
Bower’s responsibilities include managing the district executive’s (DE) calendar
appointments, providing pertinent documents for meetings, logging and routing all incoming mail, and arranging all DE travel accommodations. In her role, she is also responsible for overseeing the Customer Care Center, Task Manager, and the tickle system in the district office.
She attends meetings with the DE and provides minutes as well as administrative support to several PennDOT teams. She runs/updates reports and provides data to staff. She holds clerical meetings to update the administrative support staff on procedures and organizes training activities.
While much of the district is teleworking, she has had to scan all the mail and ensure it gets communicated to the appropriate personnel. Because she is often in the office during telework, many employees depend on her to print jobs, find files on employee desks to scan and send to them as well as various other tasks.
Bower has been co-chair of the State Employees Combined Appeal (SECA), the department’s charitable campaign, for the district for the past two years.
She and her husband Scott live in Montoursville with their son Ryan. She also has a stepson Kyle.
Bower enjoys time with her grandchildren as well as hiking and biking with her twin sister, Sherri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.