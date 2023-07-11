In 1859, Big Ben, the great bell inside the famous London clock tower, chimed for the first time.
In 1864, Confederate forces led by General Jubal Early began an abortive invasion of Washington, D.C., turning back the next day.
In 2020, President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital; it was the first time he had been seen in public with one.
