Friday, Aug. 26

Williamsport at State College

Muncy at Warrior Run

Line Mountain at Penns Valley

South Williamsport at Milton

Sheffield at Bucktail

Shikellamy at Central Columbia

Selinsgrove at Bellefonte

Executive Education Academy at Athens

Pottsville at Jersey Shore

North-Penn Mansfield at Towanda

Midd-West at Miffinburg

Troy at Bald Eagle Area

Wellsboro at Montoursville

Danville at Bloomsburg

Wyalusing at Nativity BVM

Loyalsock at Berks Catholic

Southern Columbia at Berwick

Cowanesque Valley at Northwest Area

Mount Carmel at North Schuylkill

Hughesville at Montgomery

Satuday, Aug. 27

Shenandoah Valley at Columbia Montour Vo-Tech

Shamokin at Lewisburg

Thursday, Sept. 1

Canton at North-Penn Mansfield

Friday, Sept. 2

Danville at Line Mountain

Cowanesque Valley at Athens

Hughesville at Loyalsock

Halifax at Midd-West

Milton at Towanda

Warrior Run at Hamburg

Montoursville at Troy

Dunmore at Mount Carmel

Muncy at Wellsboro

Central Mountain at Bloomsburg

Pittston at Williamsport

South Williamsport at Montgomery

Shikellamy at Mifflin County

Juniata at Selinsgrove

Jersey Shore at Lewisburg

Mifflinburg at Central Columbia

Southern Columbia at Shamokin

Saturday, Sept. 3

Northwest Area at Columbia Montour Vo-Tech

Friday, Sept. 9

Mount Carmel at Warrior Run

Troy at North Penn-Mansfield

Bloomsburg at Hughesville

Dallas at Williamsport

Columbia Montour Vo-Tech at South Williamsport

Line Mountain at Tri-Valley

Montgomery at Cowanesque Valley

Bucktail at Elk County Catholic

Shikellamy at Central Mountain

Selinsgrove at Jersey Shore

Mifflinburg at Shamokin

Lewisburg at Montoursville

Central Columbia at Danville

Loyalsock at Southern Columbia

Athens at Wyalusing

Midd-West at Milton

Wellsboro at Canton

Saturday, Sept. 10

Towanda at Northwest Area

Thursday, Sept. 15

Troy at Wyaslusing

Friday, Sept. 16

Middletown at Line Mountain

Montgomery at Muncy

Otto-Eldred at Bucktail

Jersey Shore at Shikellamy

Shamokin at Selinsgrove

Central Mountain at Mifflinburg

Montoursville at Central Columbia

Danville at Loyalsock

Lewisburg at Southern Columbia

Athens at Wellsboro

Milton at Mount Carmel

Canton at Towanda

Bloomsburg at Midd-West

Northwest Area at North Penn-Mansfield

Warrior Run at Hughesville

Williamsport at Berwick

South Williamsport at Cowanesque Valley

Friday, Sept. 23

Mifflinburg at Jersey Shore

Central Mountain at Shamokin

Bald Eagle Area at Montoursville

Athens at Troy

Southern Columbia at Danville

Central Columbia at Lewisburg

Mansfield at Muncy

Loyalsock at Williams Valley

Wellsboro at Towanda

Milton at Holy Redeemer

Wyalusing at Montgomery

Hughesville at Midd-West

Mount Carmel at Bloomsburg

Cowanesque Valley at Waverly

Williamsport at Crestwood

Northwest Area at Warrior Run

Susquenita at Line Mountain

Shikellamy at Selinsgrove

Saturday, Sept. 24

Holy Cross at Columbia Montour Vo-Tech

Bucktail at Sheffield

South Williamsport at Canton

Thursday, Sept. 29

Troy at Wellsboro

Friday, Sept. 30

Cameron County at Bucktail

Shikellamy at Shamokin

Selinsgrove at Mifflinburg

Executive Education Academy at Jersey Shore

Montoursville at Southern Columbia

Lewisburg at Danville

Central Columbia at Loyalsock

Towanda at Athens

Hughesville at Milton

Canton at Wyalusing

Midd-West at Mount Carmel

Bloomsburg at Warrior Run

Williamsport at Central Mountain

Columbia Montour Vo-Tech at Muncy

Newport at Line Mountain

Montgomery at Northwest Area

Saturday, Oct. 1

North Penn-Mansfield at Cowanesque Valley

Friday, Oct. 7

Central Mountain at Selinsgrove

Shamokin at Jersey Shore

Danville at Montoursville

Loyalsock at Lewisburg

Southern Columbia at Central Columbia

Athens at North Penn-Mansfield

Milton at Bloomsburg

Montgomery at Canton

Warrior Run at Midd-West

Towanda at Troy

Mount Carmel at Hughesville

Wyalusing at Wellsboro

Wyoming Valley West at Williamsport

Line Mountain at Halifax

Muncy at South Williamsport

Elk County Catholic at Bucktail

Mifflinburg at Shikellamy

Saturday, Oct. 8

Columbia Montour Vo-Tech at Cowanesque Valley

Friday, Oct. 14

Bucktail at Otto-Eldred

Bloomsburg at Shikellamy

Selinsgrove at Holidaysburg

Montoursville at Jersey Shore

Mifflinburg at Milton

Athens at Canton

Shamokin at Central Columbia

Towanda at Hughesville

Berwick at Danville

Midd-West at Lewisburg

Wellsboro at South Williamsport

Mount Carmel at Southern Columbia

Wyalusing at Loyalsock

Williamsport at Wilkes-Barre

Columbia Montour Vo-Tech at Montrose

James Buchanan at Line Mountain

Cowanesque Valley at Muncy

Warrior Run at Montgomery

Saturday, Oct. 15

Northwest Area at Troy

Friday, Oct. 21

Shikellamy at Mount Carmel

Central Columbia at Athens

Selinsgrove at Montoursville

Jersey Shore at Canton

Warrior Run at Mifflinburg

North Penn-Mansfield at Wyalusing

Greater Nanticoke at Shamokin

Towanda at Tunkhannock

Bellefonte at Danville

Loyalsock at Troy

Lewisburg at Bloomsburg

Wellsboro at Bald Eagle Area

Wyoming Area at Southern Columbia

Penns Valley at Midd-West

Cowanesque Valley at Milton

Williamsport at Hazleton

Montgomery at Philipsburg-Osceola

Line Mountain at Juniata

Northwest Area at Muncy

Hughesville at South Williamsport

Bucktail at Coudersport

Saturday, Oct. 22

George School at Columbia Montour Vo-Tech

Friday, Oct. 28

Muncy at Hughesville

South Williamsport at Northwest Area

Southern Columbia at Shikellamy

Midd-West at Selinsgrove

Jersey Shore at Central Mountain

Lewisburg at Mifflinburg

Shamokin at Mount Carmel

Montoursville at Loyalsock

Danville at Huntingdon

Canton at Troy

Bloomsburg at Central Columbia

North Penn-Mansfield at Wellsboro

Milton at Warrior Run

Wyalusing at Towanda

Tunkhannock at Williamsport

Upper Dauphin at Line Mountain

Saturday, Oct. 29

Columbia Montour Vo-Tech at Montgomery

Friday, Nov. 4

Executive Education Academy at Line Mountain

