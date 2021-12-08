WILLIAMSPORT — Sen. Gene Yaw (R- 23) and Rep. Jeff Wheeland (R-83) announced Lycoming County and Lending Properties LLC were awarded Redevelopment Assistance Capitol Program (RACP) grants.
RACP is a commonwealth grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects.
Lycoming County was awarded $750,000 to repair 35 relief wells across the City of Williamsport, Borough of South Williamsport and a portion of Loyalsock Township.
Located in Montgomery Borough, Lending Properties LLC was awarded $500,000 for a project to improve three aging properties to maximize usable space and upgrading machinery and equipment to facilitate company growth and job creation.
“I was happy to offer my support for these investments in Lycoming County,” Yaw said. “Specifically, the investment in Montgomery will further trigger additional out-of-state dollars in the properties and grow light manufacturing and assembly jobs here, which will assist those who remain sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
