Friday, June 16

Little League softball

Major Division

at Central Columbia H.S.

Warrior Run vs. Danville, 5:30 p.m.

Lewisburg vs. Selinsgrove, 8 p.m.

American Legion baseball

Williamsport at Montandon, 5:45 p.m.

Bloomsburg at Mifflinburg, 5:45 p.m.

Minor league baseball

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, June 17

Little League softball

Major Division

at Central Columbia H.S.

Milton vs. Central Columbia, 1 p.m.

American Legion baseball

Mifflinburg at Montandon, 11 a.m.

Minor league baseball

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, June 18

Little League softball

Major Division

at Central Columbia H.S.

Mifflinburg vs. WR-Danville winner, 1 p.m.

Lew-Sel winner vs. Milton-CC winner, 3:30 p.m.

Minor league baseball

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 2:05 p.m.

Monday, June 19

Little League softball

Major Division

at Central Columbia H.S.

Lew-Sel loser vs. Milton-CC loser, 5:30 p.m.

American Legion baseball

Montandon at Jersey Shore, 5:45 p.m.

Williamsport at Mifflinburg, 5:45 p.m.

Tuesday, June 20

Minor League baseball

Frederick at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday, June 21

American Legion baseball

Berwick at Montandon, 5:45 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Sullivan County, 5:45 p.m.

Minor League baseball

Frederick at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday, June 22

American Legion baseball

Montandon at Hughesville, 5:45 p.m.

Minor League baseball

Frederick at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.

