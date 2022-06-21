MILTON — Amy (Kepler) Waldron was about to turn age 11 when Agnes came through the Milton area.
Waldron’s grandparents lived on North Front Street. The family first took action when it looked like their elder’s area would see some high water.
“When we knew the water was coming up and would go into their home, we moved things upstairs at their house,” Waldron said. “They came down to stay with my parents and me.”
Waldron said predictions did not have water coming into the Kepler household, which had only seen floodwaters in 1936. She was sure her parents were nervous, Waldron recalled, as they had renovated the home in the late 1960s.
“We knew we were going to be surrounded by water but we didn’t think it was anything we couldn’t weather,” Waldron said. “Until we woke in the morning and our propane tank was floating and only attached by a small piece of metal. I guess my father’s concern was that it would break loose, hit the side of our house and be dangerous.”
Waldron’s dad, Lewis Kepler, knew Bill Baumer had a boat which could get her grandparents, visiting cousins, parents and her out.
“(Baumer) and another man would come and take us out in two parts,” Waldron said. “My grandparents, my cousins, and my dad went out in the first boat. I don’t think my grandparents swam. My father went with them just to reassure them.”
The phone rang just before Waldron and her mom were to be picked up.
“It was the farm south of us,” Waldron said. “They had left a pony tied up in the barn. They were wondering if we could go down and at least release him.
“We couldn’t,” she said. “It was very dangerous by then. There were large logs and debris in the water.”
Shortly after, everyone including their dogs and grandparents’ dogs were in the boat and they made it to a spot on Housels Run Road.
“We were leaving,” Waldron said. “My mother was looking back and told the story that she had a tear and I wiped it. It must have been so sad for her to leave the house that so lovingly renovated. But I had no idea. At (age) 10, it was just like a boat ride to me.”
Her grandparents went to an aunt and uncle’s house while Waldron and her parents were hosted by a family on Broadway for what seemed like a few weeks. Her parent’s cleaned their house out with a fire hose while Waldron was relocated to Williamsport for a time before returning.
“It really wasn’t safe,” she recalled. “All kinds of things were in the house. Anything that floated from the north.”
Though the cleanup of Milton took weeks, Waldron said assistance seemed to come from everywhere.
“Mostly what I remember was people coming in vans and just helping everyone,” Waldron said. “By that point my house was cleaned out, but we were at my grandparents a lot and cleaning things. They were living in a trailer while their home was (being) made safe to live in.”
The father of the man who would become Waldron’s husband owned Imperial Lanes, Milton. She recalled that when people entered the bowling center, the wooden lanes were warped. They were put into the Kepler barn where some are to this day.
“Some were used for the dance floor at my wedding,” Waldron said. “I also have a cutting board of one.”
Waldron said they walked to the river’s edge at Broadway to watch the water recede. Their church, the First Presbyterian Church of Milton, took a long time to recover.
Life was truly disrupted through the summer of 1972, Waldron recalled. She saw few classmates as many were involved in cleanups even if their homes were relatively untouched.
Waldron and her husband still live near the river, which thanks to river bottom land has made their farm especially productive.
“We feel blessed to live here,” Waldron added. “But when we get a big snowstorm or ice we hope for a slow melt. You know living here that the river is going to come into your home. We’ve seen it surrounded since then, but it is worth it.
“It is beautiful,” she concluded. “It is part of being a Miltonian. Watching the river, but enjoying it too.”
Post-Agnes, Waldron said the face of Milton changed. Its thriving business district faded in spite of revitalization efforts as malls were being built.
But Waldron is glad to see downtown Milton making a comeback with new shops, cafes and other businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.