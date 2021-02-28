LEWISBURG (AP) — Jamir Harris posted 19 points and eight assists as American beat Bucknell 78-71 on Saturday.
Stacy Beckton Jr. had 17 points for American (3-5, 3-5 Patriot League). Matt Rogers added 12 points. Ben Lubarsky had 10 points.
Deuce Turner had 21 points for the Bison (4-5, 4-5), whose four-game win streak was snapped after a two-week layoff. Walter Ellis added 13 points. Xander Rice had 10 points and six assists.
