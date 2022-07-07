LEWISBURG — Motorists are advised there will be lane restrictions in place today on the Lewisburg River Bridge on Route 45 at the intersection with Route 405.
A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be replacing bulbs on the bridge between 7:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed.
Work is expected to be completed in just one day, weather permitting. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.
