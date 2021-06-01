DERRY (AP) — An all-terrain vehicle overturned onto a western Pennsylvania road over the weekend, killing the rider, authorities said.
The Westmoreland County coroner’s office said Monday that the accident happened at about 9:45 a.m. Sunday in Derry Township.
Officials said the ATV overturned onto the roadway “for an unknown reason,” throwing the rider, who wasn’t wearing a helmet.
The coroner’s office said 25-year-old township resident Joshua Shugars was pronounced dead at the scene. The death was attributed to multiple blunt-force injuries and was ruled accidental.
