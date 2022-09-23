Friday, Sept. 23
• LCL Summer Chill, 4 to 6 p.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., Lewisburg. Farm-themed STEM and sensory activities.
• Community Block Party, 5 to 9 p.m., West Fourth and Hepburn streets, Williamsport.
Saturday, Sept. 24
• Le français en famille, 9 to 10 a.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., Lewisburg. Families learn the basics of the French language and culture.
• Health screenings, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mobile Health of Evangelical at First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Mifflinburg, 404 Market St., Mifflinburg. Free blood pressure and blood glucose screenings, along with lipid point of care and bone density screenings.
• ex-STREAM Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St. Lewisburg. Rice friction experiments.
• Reading with Maverick, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Union County West End Public Library, Ball Park Road, Laurelton. 570-922-4773. (R)
• Stuffed chicken breast take-out dinner, 2 to 4 p.m., Eagle Grange Hall, Route 15 and East Blind Road, Montgomery. 570-547-1340. (R) ($)
• Warrior Run Hall of Fame banquet, 5 p.m., Watson Inn, Watsontown. 570-649-5166 ext. 4000 (R) ($)
Sunday, Sept. 25
• Horse Show, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Summer Breeze Stables, Shin Street, Milton.
• Community Fossil Dig, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Spring Township Shale Pit, Shale Pit Road, Beaver Springs.
Monday, Sept. 26
• Teen Crafting Night, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg.
• Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association Nature Book Club meeting, 7 p.m., 112 Market St., Sunbury.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Milton YMCA, Bound Avenue, Milton.
• Free virtual lung cancer screening information session, 2 to 3 p.m., via go.geisinger.org/LCSevent.
• Apple STEM Night, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. 570-523-1172. (R)
